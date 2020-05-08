Rent Calculator
Last updated April 16 2020 at 12:34 AM
1 of 1
1453 South Cochise
1453 South Cochise
·
No Longer Available
Location
1453 South Cochise, Mesa, AZ 85204
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1453 South Cochise have any available units?
1453 South Cochise doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 1453 South Cochise currently offering any rent specials?
1453 South Cochise is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 South Cochise pet-friendly?
No, 1453 South Cochise is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1453 South Cochise offer parking?
No, 1453 South Cochise does not offer parking.
Does 1453 South Cochise have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1453 South Cochise does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 South Cochise have a pool?
No, 1453 South Cochise does not have a pool.
Does 1453 South Cochise have accessible units?
No, 1453 South Cochise does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 South Cochise have units with dishwashers?
No, 1453 South Cochise does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1453 South Cochise have units with air conditioning?
No, 1453 South Cochise does not have units with air conditioning.
