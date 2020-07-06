All apartments in Mesa
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:07 PM

1451 W PLANA Avenue

1451 West Plana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1451 West Plana Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 W PLANA Avenue have any available units?
1451 W PLANA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1451 W PLANA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1451 W PLANA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 W PLANA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1451 W PLANA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1451 W PLANA Avenue offer parking?
No, 1451 W PLANA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1451 W PLANA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1451 W PLANA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 W PLANA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1451 W PLANA Avenue has a pool.
Does 1451 W PLANA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1451 W PLANA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 W PLANA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1451 W PLANA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1451 W PLANA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1451 W PLANA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

