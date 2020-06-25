1430 North Ashland, Mesa, AZ 85203 Park of the Canals
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
PRICE REDUCED! Rare Large 2 BR/ 1 BA House in Park of the Canals Subdivision in Northwest Mesa.Renovated just a year ago.NEWER Matching White Kitchen & Laundry Cabinets w/ Stainless Pulls with NEWER Matching Gray Stone Counters. Light Gray Interior Paint . Newer Exterior Paint with Dual-Paned Energy Efficient Windows. All Stainless Appliances. NEWER W/D ALL Wall-to-Wall Tile Throughout. Renovated Bath w/ Tiled Shower. Large Bedrooms and Large Private Back Yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1430 N ASHLAND -- have any available units?
1430 N ASHLAND -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 N ASHLAND -- have?
Some of 1430 N ASHLAND --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 N ASHLAND -- currently offering any rent specials?
1430 N ASHLAND -- is not currently offering any rent specials.