Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:07 PM

1430 N ASHLAND --

1430 North Ashland · No Longer Available
Location

1430 North Ashland, Mesa, AZ 85203
Park of the Canals

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
PRICE REDUCED! Rare Large 2 BR/ 1 BA House in Park of the Canals Subdivision in Northwest Mesa.Renovated just a year ago.NEWER Matching White Kitchen & Laundry Cabinets w/ Stainless Pulls with NEWER Matching Gray Stone Counters. Light Gray Interior Paint . Newer Exterior Paint with Dual-Paned Energy Efficient Windows. All Stainless Appliances. NEWER W/D ALL Wall-to-Wall Tile Throughout. Renovated Bath w/ Tiled Shower. Large Bedrooms and Large Private Back Yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

