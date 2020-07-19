All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1426 N SHILL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1426 N SHILL Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1426 N SHILL Drive

1426 North Shill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
NCRA
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1426 North Shill Drive, Mesa, AZ 85201
NCRA

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
Well cared for building. Property has newer cabinets, tile floors through out, washer dryer hook and private yard.No pets.$625 a month rent.$600 refundable security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 N SHILL Drive have any available units?
1426 N SHILL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1426 N SHILL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1426 N SHILL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 N SHILL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1426 N SHILL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1426 N SHILL Drive offer parking?
No, 1426 N SHILL Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1426 N SHILL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1426 N SHILL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 N SHILL Drive have a pool?
No, 1426 N SHILL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1426 N SHILL Drive have accessible units?
No, 1426 N SHILL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 N SHILL Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 N SHILL Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1426 N SHILL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1426 N SHILL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College