Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1426 N SHILL Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1426 N SHILL Drive
1426 North Shill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1426 North Shill Drive, Mesa, AZ 85201
NCRA
Amenities
in unit laundry
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
Well cared for building. Property has newer cabinets, tile floors through out, washer dryer hook and private yard.No pets.$625 a month rent.$600 refundable security deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1426 N SHILL Drive have any available units?
1426 N SHILL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 1426 N SHILL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1426 N SHILL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 N SHILL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1426 N SHILL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1426 N SHILL Drive offer parking?
No, 1426 N SHILL Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1426 N SHILL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1426 N SHILL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 N SHILL Drive have a pool?
No, 1426 N SHILL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1426 N SHILL Drive have accessible units?
No, 1426 N SHILL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 N SHILL Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 N SHILL Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1426 N SHILL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1426 N SHILL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
