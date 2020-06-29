Rent Calculator
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:19 PM
1 of 11
141 N Pasadena --
141 North Pasadena
·
No Longer Available
Location
141 North Pasadena, Mesa, AZ 85201
Downtown Mesa
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in Downtown Mesa. Close to Mesa Arts Center, Light Rail, Shops, Restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 141 N Pasadena -- have any available units?
141 N Pasadena -- doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 141 N Pasadena -- have?
Some of 141 N Pasadena --'s amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 141 N Pasadena -- currently offering any rent specials?
141 N Pasadena -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 N Pasadena -- pet-friendly?
No, 141 N Pasadena -- is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 141 N Pasadena -- offer parking?
No, 141 N Pasadena -- does not offer parking.
Does 141 N Pasadena -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 N Pasadena -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 N Pasadena -- have a pool?
No, 141 N Pasadena -- does not have a pool.
Does 141 N Pasadena -- have accessible units?
No, 141 N Pasadena -- does not have accessible units.
Does 141 N Pasadena -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 N Pasadena -- has units with dishwashers.
