Last updated October 7 2019 at 6:14 PM

1355 South Allen

1355 South Allen · No Longer Available
Location

1355 South Allen, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3Bedrooms, 2Baths, 1 Carport-1 Garage & NO HOA! Great Floor plan with Master Bedroom & other bedrooms separated by both bathrooms. Large Living Room next to good sized Eat-In-Kitchen! The Huge Covered Patio is accessible from the Kitchen area and the Master Bedroom. Laundry is in Garage that has lots of storage! Home is close to School, Freeways & Shopping!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,618.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 South Allen have any available units?
1355 South Allen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1355 South Allen have?
Some of 1355 South Allen's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 South Allen currently offering any rent specials?
1355 South Allen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 South Allen pet-friendly?
Yes, 1355 South Allen is pet friendly.
Does 1355 South Allen offer parking?
Yes, 1355 South Allen offers parking.
Does 1355 South Allen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1355 South Allen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 South Allen have a pool?
No, 1355 South Allen does not have a pool.
Does 1355 South Allen have accessible units?
No, 1355 South Allen does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 South Allen have units with dishwashers?
No, 1355 South Allen does not have units with dishwashers.
