Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1342 W Emerald Ave #309
Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:47 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1342 W Emerald Ave #309
1342 West Emerald Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1342 West Emerald Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Great location! 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Mesa. Master bedroom downstairs, two additional bedrooms upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1342 W Emerald Ave #309 have any available units?
1342 W Emerald Ave #309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1342 W Emerald Ave #309 have?
Some of 1342 W Emerald Ave #309's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1342 W Emerald Ave #309 currently offering any rent specials?
1342 W Emerald Ave #309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 W Emerald Ave #309 pet-friendly?
No, 1342 W Emerald Ave #309 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1342 W Emerald Ave #309 offer parking?
Yes, 1342 W Emerald Ave #309 offers parking.
Does 1342 W Emerald Ave #309 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1342 W Emerald Ave #309 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 W Emerald Ave #309 have a pool?
No, 1342 W Emerald Ave #309 does not have a pool.
Does 1342 W Emerald Ave #309 have accessible units?
No, 1342 W Emerald Ave #309 does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 W Emerald Ave #309 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1342 W Emerald Ave #309 has units with dishwashers.
