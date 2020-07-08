All apartments in Mesa
1342 S SALEM --

1342 South Salem · No Longer Available
Location

1342 South Salem, Mesa, AZ 85206

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Gorgeous remodeled two story home in East Mesa available now! Applications are done on a first come, first served basis. Call today to schedule your tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1342 S SALEM -- have any available units?
1342 S SALEM -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1342 S SALEM -- have?
Some of 1342 S SALEM --'s amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1342 S SALEM -- currently offering any rent specials?
1342 S SALEM -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 S SALEM -- pet-friendly?
No, 1342 S SALEM -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1342 S SALEM -- offer parking?
Yes, 1342 S SALEM -- offers parking.
Does 1342 S SALEM -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1342 S SALEM -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 S SALEM -- have a pool?
No, 1342 S SALEM -- does not have a pool.
Does 1342 S SALEM -- have accessible units?
No, 1342 S SALEM -- does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 S SALEM -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1342 S SALEM -- has units with dishwashers.

