Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1342 S SALEM --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1342 S SALEM --
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:44 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1342 S SALEM --
1342 South Salem
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1342 South Salem, Mesa, AZ 85206
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous remodeled two story home in East Mesa available now! Applications are done on a first come, first served basis. Call today to schedule your tour!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1342 S SALEM -- have any available units?
1342 S SALEM -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1342 S SALEM -- have?
Some of 1342 S SALEM --'s amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1342 S SALEM -- currently offering any rent specials?
1342 S SALEM -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 S SALEM -- pet-friendly?
No, 1342 S SALEM -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1342 S SALEM -- offer parking?
Yes, 1342 S SALEM -- offers parking.
Does 1342 S SALEM -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1342 S SALEM -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 S SALEM -- have a pool?
No, 1342 S SALEM -- does not have a pool.
Does 1342 S SALEM -- have accessible units?
No, 1342 S SALEM -- does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 S SALEM -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1342 S SALEM -- has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Pala Mesa
2433 W Main St
Mesa, AZ 85201
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85206
Similar Pages
Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with Parking
Mesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dobson Ranch
The Groves
Comite De Families En Accion
Kleinman Park
Ncra
Roosevelt
Mesa Grande
Augusta Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Mesa Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College