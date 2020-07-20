1340 North Recker Road, Mesa, AZ 85205 Alta Mesa Community Association
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Very nice and private 2 bedroom 2 bath third floor condo. Laundry in unit. Large gated patio. Complex has a nice secured pool, spa, and clubhouse, Nice landscaping throughout complex. Great location for everything Mesa.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1340 N RECKER Road have any available units?
1340 N RECKER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 N RECKER Road have?
Some of 1340 N RECKER Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 N RECKER Road currently offering any rent specials?
1340 N RECKER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.