All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1340 N RECKER Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1340 N RECKER Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1340 N RECKER Road

1340 North Recker Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1340 North Recker Road, Mesa, AZ 85205
Alta Mesa Community Association

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Very nice and private 2 bedroom 2 bath third floor condo. Laundry in unit. Large gated patio. Complex has a nice secured pool, spa, and clubhouse, Nice landscaping throughout complex. Great location for everything Mesa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 N RECKER Road have any available units?
1340 N RECKER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 N RECKER Road have?
Some of 1340 N RECKER Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 N RECKER Road currently offering any rent specials?
1340 N RECKER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 N RECKER Road pet-friendly?
No, 1340 N RECKER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1340 N RECKER Road offer parking?
No, 1340 N RECKER Road does not offer parking.
Does 1340 N RECKER Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1340 N RECKER Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 N RECKER Road have a pool?
Yes, 1340 N RECKER Road has a pool.
Does 1340 N RECKER Road have accessible units?
No, 1340 N RECKER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 N RECKER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1340 N RECKER Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd
Mesa, AZ 85205
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Residences on First
59 West 1st Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85210
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College