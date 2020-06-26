All apartments in Mesa
134 South Hassett Circle
134 South Hassett Circle

134 South Hassett · No Longer Available
Location

134 South Hassett, Mesa, AZ 85208

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 1.75% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 South Hassett Circle have any available units?
134 South Hassett Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 134 South Hassett Circle currently offering any rent specials?
134 South Hassett Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 South Hassett Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 South Hassett Circle is pet friendly.
Does 134 South Hassett Circle offer parking?
No, 134 South Hassett Circle does not offer parking.
Does 134 South Hassett Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 South Hassett Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 South Hassett Circle have a pool?
No, 134 South Hassett Circle does not have a pool.
Does 134 South Hassett Circle have accessible units?
No, 134 South Hassett Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 134 South Hassett Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 South Hassett Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 South Hassett Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 South Hassett Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
