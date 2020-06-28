Rent Calculator
1339 E Jarvis Ave - 1 - Front
1339 East Jarvis Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1339 East Jarvis Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Reed Park
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Three bedroom two bath home with tile throughout. Kitchen comes with fridge. Home has a lot of charm.
Property has a rented guest house in the back/side yard. Respect tenants rights in guest house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1339 E Jarvis Ave - 1 - Front have any available units?
1339 E Jarvis Ave - 1 - Front doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 1339 E Jarvis Ave - 1 - Front currently offering any rent specials?
1339 E Jarvis Ave - 1 - Front is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 E Jarvis Ave - 1 - Front pet-friendly?
No, 1339 E Jarvis Ave - 1 - Front is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1339 E Jarvis Ave - 1 - Front offer parking?
No, 1339 E Jarvis Ave - 1 - Front does not offer parking.
Does 1339 E Jarvis Ave - 1 - Front have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1339 E Jarvis Ave - 1 - Front does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 E Jarvis Ave - 1 - Front have a pool?
No, 1339 E Jarvis Ave - 1 - Front does not have a pool.
Does 1339 E Jarvis Ave - 1 - Front have accessible units?
No, 1339 E Jarvis Ave - 1 - Front does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 E Jarvis Ave - 1 - Front have units with dishwashers?
No, 1339 E Jarvis Ave - 1 - Front does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1339 E Jarvis Ave - 1 - Front have units with air conditioning?
No, 1339 E Jarvis Ave - 1 - Front does not have units with air conditioning.
