Mesa, AZ
1330 E 9TH Avenue
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

1330 E 9TH Avenue

1330 East 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1330 East 9th Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Reed Park

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated single level home in Mesa! Check out this beautiful kitchen. Carpeting in the bedrooms. Call today to schedule your tour of this home before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 E 9TH Avenue have any available units?
1330 E 9TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 E 9TH Avenue have?
Some of 1330 E 9TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 E 9TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1330 E 9TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 E 9TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1330 E 9TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1330 E 9TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 1330 E 9TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1330 E 9TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 E 9TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 E 9TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1330 E 9TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1330 E 9TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1330 E 9TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 E 9TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 E 9TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

