Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1330 E 9TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1330 E 9TH Avenue
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1330 E 9TH Avenue
1330 East 9th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1330 East 9th Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Reed Park
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated single level home in Mesa! Check out this beautiful kitchen. Carpeting in the bedrooms. Call today to schedule your tour of this home before it's gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1330 E 9TH Avenue have any available units?
1330 E 9TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1330 E 9TH Avenue have?
Some of 1330 E 9TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1330 E 9TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1330 E 9TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 E 9TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1330 E 9TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1330 E 9TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 1330 E 9TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1330 E 9TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 E 9TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 E 9TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1330 E 9TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1330 E 9TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1330 E 9TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 E 9TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 E 9TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
Similar Pages
Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with Parking
Mesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dobson Ranch
The Groves
Comite De Families En Accion
Kleinman Park
Ncra
Roosevelt
Mesa Grande
Augusta Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Mesa Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College