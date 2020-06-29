Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 133 N Ramada.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
133 N Ramada
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:45 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
133 N Ramada
133 North Ramada
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
133 North Ramada, Mesa, AZ 85205
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy Home in gated community. 2 full baths with eat in Kitchen. Low maintenance yard with two car garage. Small park with Gazebo
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 133 N Ramada have any available units?
133 N Ramada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 133 N Ramada have?
Some of 133 N Ramada's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 133 N Ramada currently offering any rent specials?
133 N Ramada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 N Ramada pet-friendly?
No, 133 N Ramada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 133 N Ramada offer parking?
Yes, 133 N Ramada offers parking.
Does 133 N Ramada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 N Ramada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 N Ramada have a pool?
No, 133 N Ramada does not have a pool.
Does 133 N Ramada have accessible units?
No, 133 N Ramada does not have accessible units.
Does 133 N Ramada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 N Ramada has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Similar Pages
Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with Parking
Mesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dobson Ranch
The Groves
Comite De Families En Accion
Kleinman Park
Ncra
Roosevelt
Mesa Grande
Augusta Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Mesa Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College