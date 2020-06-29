All apartments in Mesa
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:45 AM

133 N Ramada

133 North Ramada · No Longer Available
Location

133 North Ramada, Mesa, AZ 85205

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy Home in gated community. 2 full baths with eat in Kitchen. Low maintenance yard with two car garage. Small park with Gazebo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 N Ramada have any available units?
133 N Ramada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 N Ramada have?
Some of 133 N Ramada's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 N Ramada currently offering any rent specials?
133 N Ramada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 N Ramada pet-friendly?
No, 133 N Ramada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 133 N Ramada offer parking?
Yes, 133 N Ramada offers parking.
Does 133 N Ramada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 N Ramada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 N Ramada have a pool?
No, 133 N Ramada does not have a pool.
Does 133 N Ramada have accessible units?
No, 133 N Ramada does not have accessible units.
Does 133 N Ramada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 N Ramada has units with dishwashers.
