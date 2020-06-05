All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1321 S LOOMIS Avenue

1321 South Loomis · No Longer Available
Location

1321 South Loomis, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
Nice Great Room Floor Plan featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. 2'' Blinds, 20''tile, eat in kitchen with Breakfast bar, Pantry. Frig, Upstairs large laundry room. Owner Managed..Dogs ok with deposit.Sorry no cats allowed. Available 2/1/19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

