Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1309 West Pueblo Avenue
1309 West Pueblo Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1309 West Pueblo Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
There is an $100 extra charge monthly for pool maintenance.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1309 West Pueblo Avenue have any available units?
1309 West Pueblo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 1309 West Pueblo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1309 West Pueblo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 West Pueblo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1309 West Pueblo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1309 West Pueblo Avenue offer parking?
No, 1309 West Pueblo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1309 West Pueblo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 West Pueblo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 West Pueblo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1309 West Pueblo Avenue has a pool.
Does 1309 West Pueblo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1309 West Pueblo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 West Pueblo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 West Pueblo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 West Pueblo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 West Pueblo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
