All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 128 South Pasadena.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
128 South Pasadena
Last updated February 28 2020 at 6:20 PM

128 South Pasadena

128 South Pasadena · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

128 South Pasadena, Mesa, AZ 85210
Downtown Mesa

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2BR 1BA in Mesa - close to shopping, freeway, and downtown Mesa. Located Near Mesa Dr and Main! Great price and ready to move in! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,437.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 South Pasadena have any available units?
128 South Pasadena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 128 South Pasadena currently offering any rent specials?
128 South Pasadena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 South Pasadena pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 South Pasadena is pet friendly.
Does 128 South Pasadena offer parking?
No, 128 South Pasadena does not offer parking.
Does 128 South Pasadena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 South Pasadena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 South Pasadena have a pool?
No, 128 South Pasadena does not have a pool.
Does 128 South Pasadena have accessible units?
No, 128 South Pasadena does not have accessible units.
Does 128 South Pasadena have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 South Pasadena does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 South Pasadena have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 128 South Pasadena has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College