1265 South Aaron

1265 South Aaron · No Longer Available
Location

1265 South Aaron, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Well Maintained Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Townhouse in the Muirfield Village Community. Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop-202 Freeway and Beyond! Do Not Forget About the Community Pool Access! Interior features Family Room, Open Kitchen with All Appliances, Dining Area with Sliding Glass Door to Balcony, Inside Laundry Area with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Full Hall Bath, Spacious Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this rental speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1265 South Aaron have any available units?
1265 South Aaron doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1265 South Aaron have?
Some of 1265 South Aaron's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1265 South Aaron currently offering any rent specials?
1265 South Aaron is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 South Aaron pet-friendly?
No, 1265 South Aaron is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1265 South Aaron offer parking?
No, 1265 South Aaron does not offer parking.
Does 1265 South Aaron have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1265 South Aaron offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 South Aaron have a pool?
Yes, 1265 South Aaron has a pool.
Does 1265 South Aaron have accessible units?
No, 1265 South Aaron does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 South Aaron have units with dishwashers?
No, 1265 South Aaron does not have units with dishwashers.

