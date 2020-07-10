1265 South Aaron

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Well Maintained Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Townhouse in the Muirfield Village Community. Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop-202 Freeway and Beyond! Do Not Forget About the Community Pool Access! Interior features Family Room, Open Kitchen with All Appliances, Dining Area with Sliding Glass Door to Balcony, Inside Laundry Area with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Full Hall Bath, Spacious Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this rental speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.