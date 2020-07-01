All apartments in Mesa
Last updated January 26 2020 at 11:45 PM

1260 S LINDSAY Road

1260 South Lindsay Road · No Longer Available
Location

1260 South Lindsay Road, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome to this move-in ready, 2 bed/2 bath, patio home in the gated community of Casitas! This home features a split-floorplan, vaulted ceilings and shutters throughout. Great room upon entry opens to nice sized kitchen with large pantry for storage. Master-bath has newer vanity and light fixture and two closets. Sliding door leads to backyard with covered patio and nice sized yard to make your own. New AC unit installed May 2018. End unit with no direct neighbors on one side. GREAT location near US-60 freeway, shopping, restaurants and everything Mesa has to offer. Don't miss this great rental opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 S LINDSAY Road have any available units?
1260 S LINDSAY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 S LINDSAY Road have?
Some of 1260 S LINDSAY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 S LINDSAY Road currently offering any rent specials?
1260 S LINDSAY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 S LINDSAY Road pet-friendly?
No, 1260 S LINDSAY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1260 S LINDSAY Road offer parking?
No, 1260 S LINDSAY Road does not offer parking.
Does 1260 S LINDSAY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1260 S LINDSAY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 S LINDSAY Road have a pool?
No, 1260 S LINDSAY Road does not have a pool.
Does 1260 S LINDSAY Road have accessible units?
No, 1260 S LINDSAY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 S LINDSAY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1260 S LINDSAY Road has units with dishwashers.

