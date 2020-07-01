1260 S LINDSAY Road

Amenities

Welcome to this move-in ready, 2 bed/2 bath, patio home in the gated community of Casitas! This home features a split-floorplan, vaulted ceilings and shutters throughout. Great room upon entry opens to nice sized kitchen with large pantry for storage. Master-bath has newer vanity and light fixture and two closets. Sliding door leads to backyard with covered patio and nice sized yard to make your own. New AC unit installed May 2018. End unit with no direct neighbors on one side. GREAT location near US-60 freeway, shopping, restaurants and everything Mesa has to offer. Don't miss this great rental opportunity!