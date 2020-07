Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

VERY NICE TOWNHOUSE. TENANT CAN MOVE OUT SOONER IF NEEDED.. 2 STORY/BOTH BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH WALK IN CLOSETS AND LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM UP. CEILING FANS, GAS HEAT AND COOKING/WATER HEATER. RENT INCLUDES WATER/GARBAGE/SEWER. ENTRANCE TO YOUR ONE CAR GARAGE TO HOME. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, FOOD AND FREEWAY. COMMUNITY POOL AND SPA/SMALL REC CENTER.