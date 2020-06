Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

This is a beautiful two level town home with covered patio, located in the lush green gated community of Pueblo Seco. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths are upstairs along with a bonus cubbie that would be great for a computer desk at the top of the stairs. Downstairs you will find a nice kitchen, half bath and living area/dining area combo. Sparkling heated pool and spa, clubhouse