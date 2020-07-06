All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 125 N 22ND Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
125 N 22ND Place
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:49 AM

125 N 22ND Place

125 North 22nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

125 North 22nd Place, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Gated community with pool, spa and play area for the kids. Spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen is light and bright and opens to dining area. Home feels larger than square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 N 22ND Place have any available units?
125 N 22ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 N 22ND Place have?
Some of 125 N 22ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 N 22ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
125 N 22ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 N 22ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 125 N 22ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 125 N 22ND Place offer parking?
Yes, 125 N 22ND Place offers parking.
Does 125 N 22ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 N 22ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 N 22ND Place have a pool?
Yes, 125 N 22ND Place has a pool.
Does 125 N 22ND Place have accessible units?
No, 125 N 22ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 125 N 22ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 N 22ND Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85215
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College