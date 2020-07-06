Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
125 N 22ND Place
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:49 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
125 N 22ND Place
125 North 22nd Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
125 North 22nd Place, Mesa, AZ 85213
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Gated community with pool, spa and play area for the kids. Spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen is light and bright and opens to dining area. Home feels larger than square footage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 125 N 22ND Place have any available units?
125 N 22ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 125 N 22ND Place have?
Some of 125 N 22ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 125 N 22ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
125 N 22ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 N 22ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 125 N 22ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 125 N 22ND Place offer parking?
Yes, 125 N 22ND Place offers parking.
Does 125 N 22ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 N 22ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 N 22ND Place have a pool?
Yes, 125 N 22ND Place has a pool.
Does 125 N 22ND Place have accessible units?
No, 125 N 22ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 125 N 22ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 N 22ND Place has units with dishwashers.
