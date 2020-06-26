1249 E. Grove Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome 3 bedroom townhouse near Stapley and US 60 - Awesome 3 bedroom townhouse near Stapley and US 60. All appliances including washer and dryer. Carpet in bedrooms, big back yard with covered patio. Close to shopping and restaurants.



Fees:

Application fee - $50

Security deposit (refundable) - $1100

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Pet deposit (refundable) - $200

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150

City rental tax - 2%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



(RLNE4396490)