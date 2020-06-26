All apartments in Mesa
1249 E. Grove Circle
1249 E. Grove Circle

1249 East Grove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1249 East Grove Circle, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome 3 bedroom townhouse near Stapley and US 60 - Awesome 3 bedroom townhouse near Stapley and US 60. All appliances including washer and dryer. Carpet in bedrooms, big back yard with covered patio. Close to shopping and restaurants.

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1100
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 2%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1249 E. Grove Circle have any available units?
1249 E. Grove Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1249 E. Grove Circle have?
Some of 1249 E. Grove Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 E. Grove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1249 E. Grove Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 E. Grove Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1249 E. Grove Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1249 E. Grove Circle offer parking?
No, 1249 E. Grove Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1249 E. Grove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1249 E. Grove Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 E. Grove Circle have a pool?
No, 1249 E. Grove Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1249 E. Grove Circle have accessible units?
No, 1249 E. Grove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 E. Grove Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1249 E. Grove Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
