Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1247 West 6th Avenue
Last updated January 9 2020 at 5:37 PM

1247 West 6th Avenue

1247 West 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1247 West 6th Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bath home with tile in all the right places. Spacious living area with fireplace, lovely kitchen. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms! Large master bedroom and bathroom. Washer and dryer included! Gorgeous landscaped backyard with storage shed! 2-car covered carport. Close to great food and entertainment.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Dogs ok, no cats)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1247 West 6th Avenue have any available units?
1247 West 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1247 West 6th Avenue have?
Some of 1247 West 6th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1247 West 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1247 West 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1247 West 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1247 West 6th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1247 West 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1247 West 6th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1247 West 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1247 West 6th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1247 West 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1247 West 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1247 West 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1247 West 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1247 West 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1247 West 6th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

