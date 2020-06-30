All apartments in Mesa
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1239 South Amador
1239 South Amador

1239 South Amador · No Longer Available
Location

1239 South Amador, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
ROOM FOR RENT. Nice quiet neighborhood. 5 mins. to mall, freeway access. Approx. 10' X 10' room. Shared bathroom. Utilities and internet included. Cats ok. NO GUNS. NO DRUGS. Subject to credit/background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 South Amador have any available units?
1239 South Amador doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1239 South Amador have?
Some of 1239 South Amador's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 South Amador currently offering any rent specials?
1239 South Amador is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 South Amador pet-friendly?
Yes, 1239 South Amador is pet friendly.
Does 1239 South Amador offer parking?
No, 1239 South Amador does not offer parking.
Does 1239 South Amador have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1239 South Amador offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 South Amador have a pool?
No, 1239 South Amador does not have a pool.
Does 1239 South Amador have accessible units?
No, 1239 South Amador does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 South Amador have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1239 South Amador has units with dishwashers.

