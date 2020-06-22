1224 E. Harmony Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3 bedroom 1.75 bath townhouse - Great 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath townhouse in a great location...close to the US 60, shopping, restaurants and more. Tile and laminate flooring throughout. Private backyard with a covered patio. All appliances included. Ready for an immediate move in.



Fees:

Application fee - $50

Security deposit (refundable) - $1200

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Pet deposit (refundable) - $200

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150

City rental tax - 1.75%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



(RLNE4588059)