Mesa, AZ
1224 E. Harmony Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1224 E. Harmony Circle

1224 East Harmony Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1224 East Harmony Circle, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom 1.75 bath townhouse - Great 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath townhouse in a great location...close to the US 60, shopping, restaurants and more. Tile and laminate flooring throughout. Private backyard with a covered patio. All appliances included. Ready for an immediate move in.

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1200
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 1.75%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

(RLNE4588059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 E. Harmony Circle have any available units?
1224 E. Harmony Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1224 E. Harmony Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1224 E. Harmony Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 E. Harmony Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1224 E. Harmony Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1224 E. Harmony Circle offer parking?
No, 1224 E. Harmony Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1224 E. Harmony Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 E. Harmony Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 E. Harmony Circle have a pool?
No, 1224 E. Harmony Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1224 E. Harmony Circle have accessible units?
No, 1224 E. Harmony Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 E. Harmony Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 E. Harmony Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 E. Harmony Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1224 E. Harmony Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
