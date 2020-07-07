Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 120 N Matlock St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
120 N Matlock St
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
120 N Matlock St
120 North Matlock Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
120 North Matlock Street, Mesa, AZ 85203
Stewarts East Mesa
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
120 N Matlock St Available 11/15/19 QUAINT HOME -
(RLNE5191496)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 120 N Matlock St have any available units?
120 N Matlock St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 120 N Matlock St currently offering any rent specials?
120 N Matlock St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 N Matlock St pet-friendly?
No, 120 N Matlock St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 120 N Matlock St offer parking?
No, 120 N Matlock St does not offer parking.
Does 120 N Matlock St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 N Matlock St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 N Matlock St have a pool?
No, 120 N Matlock St does not have a pool.
Does 120 N Matlock St have accessible units?
No, 120 N Matlock St does not have accessible units.
Does 120 N Matlock St have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 N Matlock St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 N Matlock St have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 N Matlock St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd
Mesa, AZ 85205
Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Similar Pages
Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with Parking
Mesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dobson Ranch
The Groves
Comite De Families En Accion
Kleinman Park
Ncra
Roosevelt
Mesa Grande
Augusta Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Mesa Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College