Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1151 W Harvest
Last updated October 26 2019 at 8:33 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1151 W Harvest
1151 West Harvest Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1151 West Harvest Street, Mesa, AZ 85201
Comite de Families en Accion
Amenities
on-site laundry
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath in north west Mesa. Minutes from the freeway with easy access to ASU and Scottsdale. Established neighborhood with no HOA!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1151 W Harvest have any available units?
1151 W Harvest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1151 W Harvest have?
Some of 1151 W Harvest's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1151 W Harvest currently offering any rent specials?
1151 W Harvest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 W Harvest pet-friendly?
No, 1151 W Harvest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1151 W Harvest offer parking?
Yes, 1151 W Harvest offers parking.
Does 1151 W Harvest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1151 W Harvest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 W Harvest have a pool?
No, 1151 W Harvest does not have a pool.
Does 1151 W Harvest have accessible units?
No, 1151 W Harvest does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 W Harvest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1151 W Harvest does not have units with dishwashers.
