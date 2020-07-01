All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

11445 E PALOMA Avenue

11445 East Paloma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11445 East Paloma Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212
Mountain Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY RENTAL HOME FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN AND A LOFT. IT HAS SPECTACULAR MOUNTAIN VIEWS FROM THE FRONT PORCH. CUSTOM 2 TONE PAINT THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE WITH 2 STORY CEILING IN FAMILY ROOM. TROPICAL BACKYARD WITH PEBBLE TECH PLAY POOL & FLAGSTONE FLOORING OUTSIDE COVERED PATIO AREA. A GREAT FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GILBERT SCHOOLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11445 E PALOMA Avenue have any available units?
11445 E PALOMA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11445 E PALOMA Avenue have?
Some of 11445 E PALOMA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11445 E PALOMA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11445 E PALOMA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11445 E PALOMA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11445 E PALOMA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 11445 E PALOMA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11445 E PALOMA Avenue offers parking.
Does 11445 E PALOMA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11445 E PALOMA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11445 E PALOMA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11445 E PALOMA Avenue has a pool.
Does 11445 E PALOMA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11445 E PALOMA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11445 E PALOMA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11445 E PALOMA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

