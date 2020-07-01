11445 E PALOMA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY RENTAL HOME FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN AND A LOFT. IT HAS SPECTACULAR MOUNTAIN VIEWS FROM THE FRONT PORCH. CUSTOM 2 TONE PAINT THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE WITH 2 STORY CEILING IN FAMILY ROOM. TROPICAL BACKYARD WITH PEBBLE TECH PLAY POOL & FLAGSTONE FLOORING OUTSIDE COVERED PATIO AREA. A GREAT FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GILBERT SCHOOLS.