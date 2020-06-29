All apartments in Mesa
11434 E NIDO Avenue

11434 East Nido Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11434 East Nido Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Sunland Springs Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
WONDERFUL 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Adult community. This home has so much to offer - large great room, formal dining area, laundry room with cabinets, washer/dryer/sink, shutters throughout, and ceiling fans. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space, all appliances included (refrigerator too), and separate dining area. The backyard offers a covered patio and extended sun deck area. Landscaping maintenance included in the lease! The community has so much to offer - swimming pools, tennis courts, golf course, walking paths, etc. Near dining/shopping, easy access to the freeway. Your clients will LOVE this home and it's community. (please note, the intercom system in the home is not functional)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11434 E NIDO Avenue have any available units?
11434 E NIDO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11434 E NIDO Avenue have?
Some of 11434 E NIDO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11434 E NIDO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11434 E NIDO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11434 E NIDO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11434 E NIDO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 11434 E NIDO Avenue offer parking?
No, 11434 E NIDO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11434 E NIDO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11434 E NIDO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11434 E NIDO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11434 E NIDO Avenue has a pool.
Does 11434 E NIDO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11434 E NIDO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11434 E NIDO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11434 E NIDO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
