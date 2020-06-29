11434 E NIDO Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool tennis court

WONDERFUL 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Adult community. This home has so much to offer - large great room, formal dining area, laundry room with cabinets, washer/dryer/sink, shutters throughout, and ceiling fans. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space, all appliances included (refrigerator too), and separate dining area. The backyard offers a covered patio and extended sun deck area. Landscaping maintenance included in the lease! The community has so much to offer - swimming pools, tennis courts, golf course, walking paths, etc. Near dining/shopping, easy access to the freeway. Your clients will LOVE this home and it's community. (please note, the intercom system in the home is not functional)