Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
11430 E DOVER Street
11430 E DOVER Street
11430 East Dover Street
Location
11430 East Dover Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
Meridian Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE LEVEL 5 BEDROOM/2 BATH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. SEPARATE FAMILY & LIVING AREAS. LOTS OF SPACE FOR THE KIDS, ROOMS ARE ALL NICE SIZES. TWO BEDROOMS HAVE SEPARATE EXITS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11430 E DOVER Street have any available units?
11430 E DOVER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11430 E DOVER Street have?
Some of 11430 E DOVER Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11430 E DOVER Street currently offering any rent specials?
11430 E DOVER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11430 E DOVER Street pet-friendly?
No, 11430 E DOVER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 11430 E DOVER Street offer parking?
Yes, 11430 E DOVER Street offers parking.
Does 11430 E DOVER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11430 E DOVER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11430 E DOVER Street have a pool?
No, 11430 E DOVER Street does not have a pool.
Does 11430 E DOVER Street have accessible units?
No, 11430 E DOVER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11430 E DOVER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11430 E DOVER Street has units with dishwashers.
