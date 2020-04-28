Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1141 N April Circle #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1141 N April Circle #C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1141 N April Circle #C
1141 N April
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1141 N April, Mesa, AZ 85203
Amenities
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous 2 Bed 1 Bath - Fabulous 2 bed 1 bath conveniently located in Mesa. Newer carpet and flooring, covered parking right outside front door. Nestled in a cul-de-sac.
(RLNE4542232)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1141 N April Circle #C have any available units?
1141 N April Circle #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 1141 N April Circle #C currently offering any rent specials?
1141 N April Circle #C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 N April Circle #C pet-friendly?
No, 1141 N April Circle #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1141 N April Circle #C offer parking?
Yes, 1141 N April Circle #C does offer parking.
Does 1141 N April Circle #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 N April Circle #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 N April Circle #C have a pool?
No, 1141 N April Circle #C does not have a pool.
Does 1141 N April Circle #C have accessible units?
No, 1141 N April Circle #C does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 N April Circle #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 N April Circle #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 N April Circle #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1141 N April Circle #C does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208
Similar Pages
Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with Parking
Mesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dobson Ranch
The Groves
Comite De Families En Accion
Kleinman Park
Ncra
Roosevelt
Mesa Grande
Augusta Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Mesa Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College