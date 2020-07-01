Great Location! 1 Bed 1 Bath Mesa Apartment - Fantastic 1 bed 1 bath apartment in Mesa. Incredible Location. Tile Throughout, Easy flow floor plan, Sliding glass door to side yard. Refrigerator included.
(RLNE5301866)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1141 N April Circle #A have any available units?
1141 N April Circle #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1141 N April Circle #A currently offering any rent specials?
1141 N April Circle #A is not currently offering any rent specials.