1136 W Dragoon Cir
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:51 PM
1136 W Dragoon Cir
1136 West Dragoon Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
1136 West Dragoon Circle, Mesa, AZ 85210
Kleinman Park
Amenities
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Affordable - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Upstairs Unit.
Fourplex with on-site covered parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1136 W Dragoon Cir have any available units?
1136 W Dragoon Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1136 W Dragoon Cir have?
Some of 1136 W Dragoon Cir's amenities include carport, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1136 W Dragoon Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1136 W Dragoon Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 W Dragoon Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1136 W Dragoon Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1136 W Dragoon Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1136 W Dragoon Cir offers parking.
Does 1136 W Dragoon Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 W Dragoon Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 W Dragoon Cir have a pool?
No, 1136 W Dragoon Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1136 W Dragoon Cir have accessible units?
No, 1136 W Dragoon Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 W Dragoon Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1136 W Dragoon Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
