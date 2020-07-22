Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
11354 E EMELITA Avenue
11354 E EMELITA Avenue
11354 East Emelita Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
11354 East Emelita Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this nice single level East Mesa home. Large back yard to enjoy cooler weather. Please call today to view this cozy home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11354 E EMELITA Avenue have any available units?
11354 E EMELITA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11354 E EMELITA Avenue have?
Some of 11354 E EMELITA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11354 E EMELITA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11354 E EMELITA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11354 E EMELITA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11354 E EMELITA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 11354 E EMELITA Avenue offer parking?
No, 11354 E EMELITA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11354 E EMELITA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11354 E EMELITA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11354 E EMELITA Avenue have a pool?
No, 11354 E EMELITA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11354 E EMELITA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11354 E EMELITA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11354 E EMELITA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11354 E EMELITA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
