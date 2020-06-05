11336 E CAMINO Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY,, May 18th, from 11-2pm. Applications will be available at the house to fill out.Well taken care of, move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Tiled great room floor plan with vaulted ceiling and lots of light. Newer appliances, new carpet and new paint throughout. Exterior of home to be painted this month. Ceiling fans throughout and low maintenance yard with covered patio. Washer/Dryer provided in garage. Pets under 35 pounds may be considered on an individual basis with a non-refundable pet deposit. Tenant to verify all facts and figures.