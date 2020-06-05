All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 11336 E CAMINO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
11336 E CAMINO Street
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

11336 E CAMINO Street

11336 East Camino Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11336 East Camino Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
Meridian Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY,, May 18th, from 11-2pm. Applications will be available at the house to fill out.Well taken care of, move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Tiled great room floor plan with vaulted ceiling and lots of light. Newer appliances, new carpet and new paint throughout. Exterior of home to be painted this month. Ceiling fans throughout and low maintenance yard with covered patio. Washer/Dryer provided in garage. Pets under 35 pounds may be considered on an individual basis with a non-refundable pet deposit. Tenant to verify all facts and figures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11336 E CAMINO Street have any available units?
11336 E CAMINO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11336 E CAMINO Street have?
Some of 11336 E CAMINO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11336 E CAMINO Street currently offering any rent specials?
11336 E CAMINO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11336 E CAMINO Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11336 E CAMINO Street is pet friendly.
Does 11336 E CAMINO Street offer parking?
Yes, 11336 E CAMINO Street offers parking.
Does 11336 E CAMINO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11336 E CAMINO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11336 E CAMINO Street have a pool?
No, 11336 E CAMINO Street does not have a pool.
Does 11336 E CAMINO Street have accessible units?
No, 11336 E CAMINO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11336 E CAMINO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11336 E CAMINO Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
San Piedra by Mark-Taylor
4510 E Banner Gateway Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85206

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College