11259 E Downing Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11259 E Downing Street

11259 East Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

11259 East Downing Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
Meridian Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful, spacious, 3bd/2bth, single level home located in East Mesa. Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer included. Backyard BBQ, beautiful grass back yard. Super comfortable floor plan you will be happy to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11259 E Downing Street have any available units?
11259 E Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11259 E Downing Street have?
Some of 11259 E Downing Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11259 E Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
11259 E Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11259 E Downing Street pet-friendly?
No, 11259 E Downing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 11259 E Downing Street offer parking?
No, 11259 E Downing Street does not offer parking.
Does 11259 E Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11259 E Downing Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11259 E Downing Street have a pool?
No, 11259 E Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 11259 E Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 11259 E Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11259 E Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11259 E Downing Street has units with dishwashers.
