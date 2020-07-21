All apartments in Mesa
11251 East Quarry Avenue
11251 East Quarry Avenue

11251 East Quarry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11251 East Quarry Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on this opportunity for a single level 4 bedroom home in Mesa with Gilbert Schools! This home is move in ready and sure to move fast! Located in the desirable Mountain Ranch Community, this home faces north/south and has an AC that was replaced in 2017. The energy efficiency combined with the accommodating floor plan are sure to please. The cook of the house will enjoy entertaining in the large eating area and the ability to use the home grown natural vegetables from the garden. Large master bedroom with private exit and Walk in closet. The ceiling fans throughout will assist the newer AC while moving the cool air throughout the home. Don't miss out on this one!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11251 East Quarry Avenue have any available units?
11251 East Quarry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 11251 East Quarry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11251 East Quarry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11251 East Quarry Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11251 East Quarry Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 11251 East Quarry Avenue offer parking?
No, 11251 East Quarry Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11251 East Quarry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11251 East Quarry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11251 East Quarry Avenue have a pool?
No, 11251 East Quarry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11251 East Quarry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11251 East Quarry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11251 East Quarry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11251 East Quarry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11251 East Quarry Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11251 East Quarry Avenue has units with air conditioning.
