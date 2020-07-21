11251 East Quarry Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities

Don't miss out on this opportunity for a single level 4 bedroom home in Mesa with Gilbert Schools! This home is move in ready and sure to move fast! Located in the desirable Mountain Ranch Community, this home faces north/south and has an AC that was replaced in 2017. The energy efficiency combined with the accommodating floor plan are sure to please. The cook of the house will enjoy entertaining in the large eating area and the ability to use the home grown natural vegetables from the garden. Large master bedroom with private exit and Walk in closet. The ceiling fans throughout will assist the newer AC while moving the cool air throughout the home. Don't miss out on this one!

