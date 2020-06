11239 E CAMINO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

LOVELY HOME FOR YOUR FAMILY TO ENJOY. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MESA WITH BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF THE SUPERSTITION SPRINGS MOUNTAIN RANGE. THE HOUSE HAS THREE BEDROOMS & TWO FULL BATHROOMS. DINING AREA WITH BAY WINDOWS THAT LOOK OUT OVER THE PARK THAT'S EQUIPPED WITH A PLAYGROUND! THE KITCHEN OFFERS A GREAT VIEW INTO THE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM. MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES FRENCH DOOR ENTRY, DOUBLE SINKS, WALK-IN CLOSET, SEPARATE, ENCLOSED SHOWER & A GARDEN BATHTUB. BACKYARD IS SURROUNDED BY MATURE PLANTS & TREES - GRASS MAY BE GROWN IF YOU ARE ABLE TO MAINTAIN IT. THE INTERIOR HAS FRESH PAINT & NEW FLOORING - THERE IS NO CARPETING IN THE HOUSE. DON'T MISS THIS ONE! $100 ADMIN. FEE IS DUE UPON MOVE-IN. NO CATS ARE ALLOWED. SMOKING OF ANY SUBSTANCE IS NOT PERMITTED INSIDE OF THE HOUSE OR GARAGE