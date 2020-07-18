All apartments in Mesa
1112 South Spur.
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1112 South Spur Street, Mesa, AZ 85204
Reed Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1644 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. IF home is equipped with a pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 1.75% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1112 South Spur have any available units?
1112 South Spur has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1112 South Spur currently offering any rent specials?
1112 South Spur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 South Spur pet-friendly?
No, 1112 South Spur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1112 South Spur offer parking?
No, 1112 South Spur does not offer parking.
Does 1112 South Spur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 South Spur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 South Spur have a pool?
Yes, 1112 South Spur has a pool.
Does 1112 South Spur have accessible units?
No, 1112 South Spur does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 South Spur have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 South Spur does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 South Spur have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 South Spur does not have units with air conditioning.

