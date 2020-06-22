All apartments in Mesa
1111 N 64TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1111 N 64TH Street

1111 N 64th St · No Longer Available
Location

1111 N 64th St, Mesa, AZ 85205
Encanto

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully Remodeled 2 bed 2 bath home with a 2 car garage in a great community. Upgraded appliances and a nice sized back yard with mature trees and citrus. Add the community pool and this home has it all.OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 01/12/19 10am to 12pm.Applications available online at www.ArizonaEliteProperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 N 64TH Street have any available units?
1111 N 64TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 N 64TH Street have?
Some of 1111 N 64TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 N 64TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1111 N 64TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 N 64TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1111 N 64TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1111 N 64TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1111 N 64TH Street does offer parking.
Does 1111 N 64TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 N 64TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 N 64TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 1111 N 64TH Street has a pool.
Does 1111 N 64TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1111 N 64TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 N 64TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 N 64TH Street has units with dishwashers.
