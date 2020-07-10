Rent Calculator
1111 N 64TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1111 N 64TH Street
1111 North 64th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1111 North 64th Street, Mesa, AZ 85205
Encanto
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS PENDINGRemodeled 2 bed 2 bath home with a 2 car garage in a great community. Upgraded appliances and a nice sized back yard. Add the community pool and this home has it all.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1111 N 64TH Street have any available units?
1111 N 64TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1111 N 64TH Street have?
Some of 1111 N 64TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1111 N 64TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1111 N 64TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 N 64TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1111 N 64TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1111 N 64TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1111 N 64TH Street offers parking.
Does 1111 N 64TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 N 64TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 N 64TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 1111 N 64TH Street has a pool.
Does 1111 N 64TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1111 N 64TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 N 64TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 N 64TH Street has units with dishwashers.
