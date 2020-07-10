1111 N 64TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS PENDINGRemodeled 2 bed 2 bath home with a 2 car garage in a great community. Upgraded appliances and a nice sized back yard. Add the community pool and this home has it all.