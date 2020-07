Amenities

Come see this charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Mesa home in the popular Bella Via Provincia subdivision. This home features fantastic curb appeal, immaculately kept interior, kitchen with upgraded staggered cabinets with crown molding, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and recessed lighting, ceiling fans throughout, master bathroom with separate tub and shower and large walk-in closet and a grassy backyard. Schedule a showing to see this terrific property today!-No pets