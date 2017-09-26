All apartments in Mesa
111 South Parkwood
Last updated April 10 2020 at 6:30 PM

111 South Parkwood

111 South Parkwood · No Longer Available
Location

111 South Parkwood, Mesa, AZ 85208

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 South Parkwood have any available units?
111 South Parkwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 111 South Parkwood currently offering any rent specials?
111 South Parkwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 South Parkwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 South Parkwood is pet friendly.
Does 111 South Parkwood offer parking?
No, 111 South Parkwood does not offer parking.
Does 111 South Parkwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 South Parkwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 South Parkwood have a pool?
No, 111 South Parkwood does not have a pool.
Does 111 South Parkwood have accessible units?
No, 111 South Parkwood does not have accessible units.
Does 111 South Parkwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 South Parkwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 South Parkwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 South Parkwood does not have units with air conditioning.

