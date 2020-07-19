All apartments in Mesa
11054 E DECATUR Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11054 E DECATUR Street

11054 East Decatur Street · No Longer Available
Location

11054 East Decatur Street, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
GORGEOUS! 4 bedroom 2 bath single level home with 3 car garage and a beautiful SPARKLING pool!!. Lots of extra touches like crown molding, gorgeous custom made built-in entertainment center. Beautiful kitchen backsplash. Don't wait!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11054 E DECATUR Street have any available units?
11054 E DECATUR Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11054 E DECATUR Street have?
Some of 11054 E DECATUR Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11054 E DECATUR Street currently offering any rent specials?
11054 E DECATUR Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11054 E DECATUR Street pet-friendly?
No, 11054 E DECATUR Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 11054 E DECATUR Street offer parking?
Yes, 11054 E DECATUR Street offers parking.
Does 11054 E DECATUR Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11054 E DECATUR Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11054 E DECATUR Street have a pool?
Yes, 11054 E DECATUR Street has a pool.
Does 11054 E DECATUR Street have accessible units?
No, 11054 E DECATUR Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11054 E DECATUR Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11054 E DECATUR Street has units with dishwashers.
