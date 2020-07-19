11054 E DECATUR Street

GORGEOUS! 4 bedroom 2 bath single level home with 3 car garage and a beautiful SPARKLING pool!!. Lots of extra touches like crown molding, gorgeous custom made built-in entertainment center. Beautiful kitchen backsplash. Don't wait!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
