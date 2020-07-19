11019 E Thatcher Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities putting green cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning New Build ~ Never Lived in ~ Model with Over 200K in Upgrades ~ 4 BR 3.5 BA Home ~ Split Floor-plan ~ Open and Bright ~ 4th Bedroom has a Bonus Room and Private Bathroom that could be used for Mother-In-Law Suite ~ Amazing Culinary Kitchen offers Gas Stove-top & Hood, Oven, Convection Oven & Microwave, Pull out Cabinetry & Large Island for additional Seating ~ Pantry XL that wraps around for even More Storage ~ Beautiful Tile and Stonework throughout Home ~ Large Master Bedroom that opens up to Backyard Patio & Beautiful Walk in Shower in MB ~ Gas Fireplace with Built in Entertainment Center ~ Speakers throughout Home ~ Low maintenance Backyard with Putting Green that opens up to Natural Desert Views and maybe a fun little critter or two! ~ Epoxy Garage Flooring ~ Too Much to list ~ MUST SEE ~ CALL TODAY!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



