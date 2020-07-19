All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11019 E Thatcher Ave

11019 East Thatcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11019 East Thatcher Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7fb02150f5 ----
Stunning New Build ~ Never Lived in ~ Model with Over 200K in Upgrades ~ 4 BR 3.5 BA Home ~ Split Floor-plan ~ Open and Bright ~ 4th Bedroom has a Bonus Room and Private Bathroom that could be used for Mother-In-Law Suite ~ Amazing Culinary Kitchen offers Gas Stove-top & Hood, Oven, Convection Oven & Microwave, Pull out Cabinetry & Large Island for additional Seating ~ Pantry XL that wraps around for even More Storage ~ Beautiful Tile and Stonework throughout Home ~ Large Master Bedroom that opens up to Backyard Patio & Beautiful Walk in Shower in MB ~ Gas Fireplace with Built in Entertainment Center ~ Speakers throughout Home ~ Low maintenance Backyard with Putting Green that opens up to Natural Desert Views and maybe a fun little critter or two! ~ Epoxy Garage Flooring ~ Too Much to list ~ MUST SEE ~ CALL TODAY!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11019 E Thatcher Ave have any available units?
11019 E Thatcher Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11019 E Thatcher Ave have?
Some of 11019 E Thatcher Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11019 E Thatcher Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11019 E Thatcher Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11019 E Thatcher Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11019 E Thatcher Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11019 E Thatcher Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11019 E Thatcher Ave offers parking.
Does 11019 E Thatcher Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11019 E Thatcher Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11019 E Thatcher Ave have a pool?
No, 11019 E Thatcher Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11019 E Thatcher Ave have accessible units?
No, 11019 E Thatcher Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11019 E Thatcher Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11019 E Thatcher Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
