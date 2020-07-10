1101 N April Apt A

Great 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex home with ceiling fans, tile throughout, and all appliances included. Private laundry room and private yard. Fruit trees in front. Close to schools, shopping, parks and easy access to freeway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
