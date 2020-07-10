All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1101 N April Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1101 N April Apt A
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:53 AM

1101 N April Apt A

1101 N April · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1101 N April, Mesa, AZ 85203

Amenities

on-site laundry
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex home with ceiling fans, tile throughout, and all appliances included. Private laundry room and private yard. Fruit trees in front. Close to schools, shopping, parks and easy access to freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 N April Apt A have any available units?
1101 N April Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1101 N April Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
1101 N April Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 N April Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 1101 N April Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1101 N April Apt A offer parking?
No, 1101 N April Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 1101 N April Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 N April Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 N April Apt A have a pool?
No, 1101 N April Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 1101 N April Apt A have accessible units?
No, 1101 N April Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 N April Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 N April Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 N April Apt A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 N April Apt A does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St
Mesa, AZ 85209
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College