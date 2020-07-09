All apartments in Mesa
Last updated September 30 2019

109 E 6th Ave

109 East 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

109 East 6th Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom plus a Bonus Room, 1 Bath Home , with a 1 car Garage and 1 covered Carport , Home has been Beautifully updated with new paint and carpet, Kitchen has a large Walk-in pantry, Screened back porch area, and Large Lot with 2 sheds out back for plenty of storage. Must see will not last.

Major Crossroads: Mesa & Broadway

Near: I-60, Golfland Sunsplash, Mesa Community College, and Banner Desert Medical Center

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 E 6th Ave have any available units?
109 E 6th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 E 6th Ave have?
Some of 109 E 6th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 E 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
109 E 6th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 E 6th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 E 6th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 109 E 6th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 109 E 6th Ave offers parking.
Does 109 E 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 E 6th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 E 6th Ave have a pool?
No, 109 E 6th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 109 E 6th Ave have accessible units?
No, 109 E 6th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 109 E 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 E 6th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

