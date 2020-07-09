109 E 6th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom plus a Bonus Room, 1 Bath Home , with a 1 car Garage and 1 covered Carport , Home has been Beautifully updated with new paint and carpet, Kitchen has a large Walk-in pantry, Screened back porch area, and Large Lot with 2 sheds out back for plenty of storage. Must see will not last.



Major Crossroads: Mesa & Broadway



Near: I-60, Golfland Sunsplash, Mesa Community College, and Banner Desert Medical Center



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



