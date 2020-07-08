10860 East Ocaso Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom home in 55+ community of Sunland Springs. Home features two large master suites with large master bathrooms and dual closets. The kitchen has lots of cabinet storage and a unique octagon island. Open living area right off the kitchen, great for entertaining.

Property Available Now



Tenant Costs:

$85 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1095

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) no cats; dogs 40lbs or less

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If the property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.