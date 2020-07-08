All apartments in Mesa
Mesa, AZ
10860 East Ocaso Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:15 AM

10860 East Ocaso Avenue

10860 East Ocaso Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10860 East Ocaso Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212
Sunland Springs Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautiful 2 bedroom home in 55+ community of Sunland Springs. Home features two large master suites with large master bathrooms and dual closets. The kitchen has lots of cabinet storage and a unique octagon island. Open living area right off the kitchen, great for entertaining.
Property Available Now

Tenant Costs:
$85 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1095
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) no cats; dogs 40lbs or less
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If the property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10860 East Ocaso Avenue have any available units?
10860 East Ocaso Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 10860 East Ocaso Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10860 East Ocaso Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10860 East Ocaso Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10860 East Ocaso Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10860 East Ocaso Avenue offer parking?
No, 10860 East Ocaso Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10860 East Ocaso Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10860 East Ocaso Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10860 East Ocaso Avenue have a pool?
No, 10860 East Ocaso Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10860 East Ocaso Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10860 East Ocaso Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10860 East Ocaso Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10860 East Ocaso Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10860 East Ocaso Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10860 East Ocaso Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

