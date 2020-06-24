All apartments in Mesa
10841 E Wier Ave
10841 E Wier Ave

10841 East Wier Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10841 East Wier Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
10841 E Wier Ave Available 05/03/19 Beautiful Large 3 Bedroom home in Parkwood East - This is the wide open floor plan you have been looking for! Outstanding size rooms throughout makes this one of the best values on the market. Large kitchen for even the pickiest chef! And check out the huge table you could fit in the dining space! The secondary bedrooms are just right with a very nice bathroom to share. The Master bedroom is impressive with the double door entry. Fantastic bath gives you the option of a great tub and a walk in shower and the double sinks you have to have! The extra sitting area off of the living room has a ton of uses. It is always nice to have the flexibility on how to use it!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3993386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10841 E Wier Ave have any available units?
10841 E Wier Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 10841 E Wier Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10841 E Wier Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10841 E Wier Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10841 E Wier Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10841 E Wier Ave offer parking?
No, 10841 E Wier Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10841 E Wier Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10841 E Wier Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10841 E Wier Ave have a pool?
No, 10841 E Wier Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10841 E Wier Ave have accessible units?
No, 10841 E Wier Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10841 E Wier Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10841 E Wier Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10841 E Wier Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10841 E Wier Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
