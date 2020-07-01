10828 E RAMBLEWOOD Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Former model home in great location!! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Plus Den and Loft. You will love the beautiful layout and functional floor plan. Upgraded flooring, wood blinds, new interior paint, upgraded lighting fixtures. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, huge island, beautiful backsplash and stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included. Large loft upstairs, laundry room has sink. Surround sound, security system, sensor lights, and screen door. Beautifully landscaped front and back. Three car garage.