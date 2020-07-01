All apartments in Mesa
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

10828 E RAMBLEWOOD Circle

10828 East Ramblewood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10828 East Ramblewood Circle, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Former model home in great location!! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Plus Den and Loft. You will love the beautiful layout and functional floor plan. Upgraded flooring, wood blinds, new interior paint, upgraded lighting fixtures. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, huge island, beautiful backsplash and stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included. Large loft upstairs, laundry room has sink. Surround sound, security system, sensor lights, and screen door. Beautifully landscaped front and back. Three car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10828 E RAMBLEWOOD Circle have any available units?
10828 E RAMBLEWOOD Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10828 E RAMBLEWOOD Circle have?
Some of 10828 E RAMBLEWOOD Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10828 E RAMBLEWOOD Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10828 E RAMBLEWOOD Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10828 E RAMBLEWOOD Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10828 E RAMBLEWOOD Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10828 E RAMBLEWOOD Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10828 E RAMBLEWOOD Circle offers parking.
Does 10828 E RAMBLEWOOD Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10828 E RAMBLEWOOD Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10828 E RAMBLEWOOD Circle have a pool?
No, 10828 E RAMBLEWOOD Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10828 E RAMBLEWOOD Circle have accessible units?
No, 10828 E RAMBLEWOOD Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10828 E RAMBLEWOOD Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10828 E RAMBLEWOOD Circle has units with dishwashers.

